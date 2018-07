The Greek government on Wednesday afternoon announced urgent relief measures for the survivors of Monday's deadly wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture.

A spokesman said residents whose property was damaged by the fire would receive a lump sum payment of 5,000 euros; 6,000 for families with three or more children, and 8,000 euros for businesses. Another measure, on top of foreseen relief measures in cases of natural disasters, is a suspension of actions of property in the ravaged sites.