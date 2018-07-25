Majority of Ellaktor shareholders opt for Kallitsantsis brothers' proposal

Wednesday, 25 July 2018 19:50
UPD:19:51
By T. Igoumenidis
tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

A majority of present shareholders - corresponding to 52.9 percent of total shares - on Wednesday approved an offer by the Kallitsantsis brothers for board of director changes at the Athens-based construction multinational company Ellaktor.

The development, coming during a general assembly, essentially means that the Kallitsantsis side will gain control of the company's board, overcoming a rival bid by Leonidas Bobolas and Dimitris Koutras.

Both sides addressed shareholders during the meeting, followed by a roll-call vote.

