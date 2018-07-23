State's arrears to private sector reach 2.38 bln€

Monday, 23 July 2018
UPD:19:27
Τhe general government's arrears to the private sector reached 2.385 billion euros at the end of May 2018.

Conversely, only 60.4 million euros went towards covering arrears during the same month, according to data supplied by Greece's General Accounting Office.

Another 61.5 million euros went towards new pensions, while the state still owes 589 million euros in tax rebates.

One of the "prior actions" the Greek government has promised to fulfil is a complete elimination of arrears to the private sector.

