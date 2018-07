Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, his counterpart from the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), will be honored in the Bosnian city of Mostar on Monday at an event organized by the Center for Peace and Multiethnic Cooperation.

Montenegro Prime Minister Duško Marković will also be honored at the event by Denis Zvizdić, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.