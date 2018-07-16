One one in eight taxpayers in Greece due a rebate for 2017 statement

By G. Kouros

gkouros@naftemporiki.gr

Just one out of eight taxpayers submitting an annual tax statement this year - for 2017 income and assets - is due a rebate, based on the most recent clearance by the independent public assets authority, whereas one in two returns owes nothing and is also due nothing.

Conversely, two million taxpayers must account for two billion euros in additional income tax, as derived from 2017 income tax statements, a figure that translates into an average 1,047.5 euros per taxpayer.

The deadline for submission of tax statements for 2017 is July 26, 2018.

Nearly 5.047 million returns have been submitted thus far, out of an expected 6.3 million, with 1.8 billion euros flowing into state coffers from this specific category of revenue.