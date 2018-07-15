VesselsValue: Greek shipping interests invest 6.4 bln USD in H1 2018 for new, second-hand vessels

Greek shipping interests invested roughly 6.4 billion USD over the first half of 2018 for vessel purchases, either through new orders or by buying second-hand ships.

Specifically, new orders accounted for 4.2 billion USD of the investment, leaving 2.2 billion USD for the purchase of second-hand vessels.

According to data supplied by VesselsValue, Greek shipping interests placed new orders for 34 vessels in H1 2018, compared 44 vessels in the corresponding period of 2017, but with an outlay of 2.09 billion USD.

The difference, according to the figures provided, is that in 2018 the new orders included 14 LNG carriers, which accounted for 2.4 billion USD alone.