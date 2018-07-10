Public Gas Corp. CEO cites plan to develop LNG infrastructure on handful of Greek isles

The CEO of Greece's Public Gas Corp. (DEPA) on Tuesday referred to a plan by the utility to build LNG infrastructure and distribution networks on several Aegean islands, specifically mentioning Limnos, Lesvos, Samos, Hios, Rhodes and Crete.

DEPA CEO Dimitris Tzortzis made the announcement at an energy-related conference organized by the country independent Regulatory Authority for Energy on the Cyclades island of Naxos.

The utility executive put a price tag on the project to develop SS LNG facilities and networks on the specific isles, citing 200 million euros over the next five-year period.

