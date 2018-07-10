Expelled AN.EL MP forms new right-wing party

A up-until-recently deputy of the rightwing Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new political formation, described as being on the right of the political spectrum.

Dimitris Kammenos made the announcement with former New Democracy cadre and Samaras office legal director Panagiotis Baltakos at his side.

Kammenos was booted from the rightist-populist AN.EL due to his opposition to the fYRoM "name issue" agreement, opposition that he expressed by voting in favor of a no confidence motion against the Tsipras coalition government late last month.

Baltakos was fired from former PM Antonis Samaras' office and eventually left ND after a video emerged prior to 2014 in which he was shown conferring with deputies of ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party.

The formation of a new party, according to the two men, aims to "facilitate in formation of a wider patriotic front, one aimed at avoiding the surrender of the name Macedonia to the Slavs, on the one hand, and to get the leftist government out of power, on the other..."