NATO SG: Alliance to extend invitation to fYRoM if 'name issue' deal ratified, passed in referendum

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Monday that the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) will only receive an invitation to join the Alliance if a recently concluded bilateral agreement to resolve the "name issue" is ratified and if a "yes" vote in a subsequent referendum in the country is achieved.

He made the statement while headed to a EU defense ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, and in response to a press question. He added that this will be the decision to be taken at a NATO summit next month in Belgium.