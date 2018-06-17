Athens, Skopje govts sign landmark agreement to finally resolve 'name issue'; ratification pending

A landmark agreement ostensibly resolving the nearly three-decades-long fYRoM “name issue” was signed by the foreign ministers of Greece and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) on Sunday at a lakeside village in a picturesque border region between the two Balkan neighbors and erstwhile antagonists.

If ratified by both sides, given that political opposition is rife against the deal in both states, then the provisional “fYRoM” and constitutional “Republic of Macedonia” will be succeeded by “Republic of North Macedonia”, applicable in all uses.

In a brief statement before the signing ceremony, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to a “new era in the Balkans … we are here to do our patriotic duty.”

The previously radical leftist politician, while in the opposition, has staked much of his remaining political “capital” on resolving the bilateral difference, obscure by international standards but highly sensitive for public opinion on both sides of the border, given that it relates to history and national identity. The poll-trailing coalition government that Tsipras heads is facing another round of creditor-mandated austerity cuts in 2019, while Greece’s economic recovery – after nine years of recession - is feeble, compared with growth rates in other EU and Eurozone member-states.

On his part, fYRoM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev noted that both sides are finally ending a major bilateral problem and a source of regional uncertainty. Zaev, who is also facing vehement opposition in his own country, said Athens and Skopje must live in peace and not anxiety, with the draft agreement aiming to encourage and inspire greater trust between the two neighbors.

The most veteran of the “old hands” dealing with the “name issue”, UN special mediator Matthew Nimetz, was, as expected, beaming at the ceremony, while he was joined by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner for enlargement Johannes Hahn.

Nimetz's closely watched statements included a reference to a fair, honorable and functional agreement.