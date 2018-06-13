Athens releases text of landmark agreement to resolve fYRoM 'name issue'

The Greek government on Wednesday afternoon released the 19-page agreement it has signed with the Zaev government in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), confirming the previous day's highlights - "North Macedonia" (the short version) for the neighboring country's name and "Macedonian" for the language and citizenship.

The term "Macedonian", on travel documents for instance, will be accompanied by the phrase "citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia".

Moreover, all changes will be applicable in all international fora, i.e. erga omnes.