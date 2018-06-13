Regling to Tsipras: Europe wants Greece to become Eurozone's fifth 'success story'

Wednesday's meeting in Athens between Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling focused directly on conditions for Greece’s pending exit from the current – and third consecutive – memorandum program, although the previous day’s historic announcement of a deal to resolve the fYRoM “name issue” also attracted attention.

In a lighter note, and with cameras running, Tsipras told Regling he felt like he was playing two simultaneous chess games, i.e. negotiations with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) over the “name issue” and talks with European creditors over the Greek readjustment program.

A day earlier Regling said the thrice-bailed out country was on track to become the next “success story” in the Eurozone, as long as it continues economic reforms now and after the third memorandum ends.

The head of the common currency’s rescue fund was referring to Cyprus, Ireland, Portugal and Spain as the previous success stories, with one memorandum under “their belts”, with the prospect of Greece now joining them after three such bailouts.

The ESM chief reiterated that Europe wants to see Greece serve as the “fifth success story” in the Eurozone”, as he said, while cautioning that more work will be needed but that a great success will be in store for the country.