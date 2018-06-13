Greek minister in Brussels: Privatization program will be fully implemented; no to precautionary credit line

Greece's alternate economy and development minister on Wednesday assured reporters in Brussels that Athens will fully implement a privatization program in the country, a cornerstone of successful bailout agreements with institutional creditors.

Speaking in the Belgian capital, Minister Alexis Haritsis also reiterated the Tsipras government's standing opposition to requesting and obtaining a precautionary credit line in the post-memorandum period - after August 2018.

Nevertheless, Haritsis acknowledged the fact that legal challenges have bedeviled several major privatizations - i.e. the Helleniko property development project.

Asked about the prominent presence of Chinese - and Russian - investments in the Greek economy over recent years, the Greek minister replied that "within the framework of economic diplomacy, we do not exclude anyone. We'll examine many different financing opportunities at the same time."