Athens-area taxi owners claim creditors pressuring for return of Uber-like service; call strike

Tuesday, 12 June 2018 22:50
UPD:22:51
SOOC/Alexandros Michailidis
A union representing taxi owners in the greater Athens area has called a 24-hour strike for Wednesday, charging that institutional creditors are pressuring the Greek government to lift legal prohibitions on Uber-like ride sharing platforms.

The union, SATA, also warned of repeated industrial actions.

The group claims that creditors, especially the IMF, want a repeal of a law that mandates a minimum three-hour car/driver hire. In a statement, the union asserts that creditors even threatened to block the fourth review of the ongoing bailout over the issue after a relevant Greek minister rejected the law's repeal.

