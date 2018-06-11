Mini hotel 'boon' in Greece continues with upscale additions; Grand Hyatt opens in Athens next month

By V. Vegiri & L. Karageorgos

A mini boon in hotel-related investments in Greece continues around the country, with a bevy of upscale units ready to open their doors in the coming period. For instance, the Grand Hyatt, formerly the iconic Athens Ledra, is set for a grand opening on July 15, months ahead of schedule.

The 310-room facility belongs to Henderson Park and Hines and is managed by Korari Ltd., part of the Daskalantonakis group.

Outside the greater Athens area, the Domes Miramare Corfu opens in July on the eponymous Ionian Sea island. The Miramare first opened in 1960 in the island's Moraitika site by Aristotle Onassis' brother-in-law, Gerassimos Patronikolas. The hotel was purchased in 2013 by Qatar's Al Rayyan investment vehicle.

Although Al Rayyan thoroughly renovated the 250-room hotel, it chose to lease the property to the Ledra group, run by the Spanos family.

Domes Miramare Corfu will be an adults-only resort, joined in September by another Ledra property in Hania, Crete, the Casa Cook Chania.

Another hotel belonging to the multinational Thomas Cook group, the Cook Club Hersonissos, opens its doors to guests on June 19, at the well-known Crete vacation spot.

In northern Greece, a new five-star resort, the 92-suite Tui Sensimar Blue Lagoon Palace in verdant Halkidiki prefecture, will be built at the Kalyves beachfront.

The resort is the first by TUI Sensimar in Halkidiki, the pre-eminent tourism destination in northern Greece, and marks the next major investment by the German travel giant in the Greek market.

A 14-million-euro project for a new complex at the Potidea site is due to begin in the next few weeks, bankrolled by businessman Gerassimos Bakoyannis, and close to the Portes Beach site.