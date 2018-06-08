Latest draft legislation to meet creditors' requirements for bailout's 4th review tabled

Friday, 08 June 2018 22:29
UPD:22:31
Nikos Libertas / SOOC
A- A A+

A draft omnibus bill that includes all of the "prior actions" and reforms demanded by creditors to conclude the fourth and last review of the current memorandum - itself the third successive bailout since 2010 - was tabled in Greece's Parliament on Friday.

The Tsipras government has accelerated efforts over the past few days to enact the legislation in order to achieve positive results at a June 21 Eurogroup, namely, debt relief measures and the context for post-memorandum supervision.

Parliament debate begins on Monday and will be concluded in four days, a fast-track procedure.

A vote by the Parliament plenum must conclude by Thursday at 3 p.m. local time.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΘΕΜΑΤΑ

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών