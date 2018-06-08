Latest draft legislation to meet creditors' requirements for bailout's 4th review tabled

A draft omnibus bill that includes all of the "prior actions" and reforms demanded by creditors to conclude the fourth and last review of the current memorandum - itself the third successive bailout since 2010 - was tabled in Greece's Parliament on Friday.

The Tsipras government has accelerated efforts over the past few days to enact the legislation in order to achieve positive results at a June 21 Eurogroup, namely, debt relief measures and the context for post-memorandum supervision.

Parliament debate begins on Monday and will be concluded in four days, a fast-track procedure.

A vote by the Parliament plenum must conclude by Thursday at 3 p.m. local time.