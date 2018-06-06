Greater Athens hotel association: Room rates, occupancy up in Jan-Apr 2018; still lower than competitor cities

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

The association representing hotels in the greater Athens area cited a 5.3 percent increase in the average occupancy rate and a 7.8 percent increase in the average room rate over the first four months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

A relevant report, compiled in association with GBR Consulting, nevertheless, noted that the average daily room rate for an Athens-area hotel (88.11 euros) remains among the lowest, compared with other competitor cities.

Specifically, Athens is in 10th place out of 11 European cities in the same category, surpassing only Istanbul.