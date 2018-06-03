Greek high court reportedly OKs extradition of Turkish man sought on Interpol warrant

Greece supreme court has reportedly upheld the extradition of a 45-year-old Turkish journalist back to the neighboring country, where he faces a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from participation in an "illegal organization".

Turgut Kaya was arrested in Greece last February on an Interpol warrant.

The final say in the case, as per Greek law, now rests with the justice minister.

Kaya has been accused by Turkish authorities as a member of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C).

An attorney for the man over the weekend said his client has begun a hunger strike, while again charging that he will not be fairly treated in Turkey due to his political beliefs. Kaya and his attorney have also cited the risk of torture if he is returned.

Turkish media have already circulated the news, with some outlets pointing to a "surprise" decision by the Greek high court.