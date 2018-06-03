Greek high court reportedly OKs extradition of Turkish man sought on Interpol warrant

Sunday, 03 June 2018 13:31
UPD:14:33
Eurokinissi/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ

Συγγενής του Μάριου Παπαγεωργίου λίγα λεπτά μετά την αναβολή της δίκης για την υπόθεση της δολοφονίας του φοιτηττή, την ώρα που έκανε δηλώσεις μπροστά στην κάμερα διαμαρτυρόμενος γιατί δεν μπορούν ακόμη να βρούν το πτώμα του παιδιού. Τράβηξε όπλο και άρχισε να πυροβολεί στον αέρα . Έπεσαν τρείς πυροβολισμο. Ο δράστης συνελήφθη και οδηγήθηκε στην ΓΑΔΑ. (EUROKINISSI/ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΜΙΣΙΝΑΣ)
A- A A+

Greece supreme court has reportedly upheld the extradition of a 45-year-old Turkish journalist back to the neighboring country, where he faces a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from participation in an "illegal organization".

Turgut Kaya was arrested in Greece last February on an Interpol warrant.

The final say in the case, as per Greek law, now rests with the justice minister.

Kaya has been accused by Turkish authorities as a member of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C).

An attorney for the man over the weekend said his client has begun a hunger strike, while again charging that he will not be fairly treated in Turkey due to his political beliefs. Kaya and his attorney have also cited the risk of torture if he is returned.

Turkish media have already circulated the news, with some outlets pointing to a "surprise" decision by the Greek high court.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών