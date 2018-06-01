Posidonia 2018 maritime exhibition eyes record-breaking numbers

Friday, 01 June 2018 11:44
UPD:11:45
posidonia-events.com
A- A A+

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A total of 1,920 exhibitors from 92 countries will showcase products and services at this year's Posidonia maritime exhibition, its semicentennial anniversary, billed as the world's largest trade convention for the shipping industry.

Posidonia, which is calculated at generated upwards of 62 million euros for the Greek economy every two years that it is held, will be attended by IMO secretary general Kitack Lim, EU Transport Commission Violeta Bulc and shipping ministers from seven countries.

Posidonia 2018, according to its organizers, has set a new record for the number of participants and exhibition space, with the next goal being goal for attendance at the Athens Metropolitan Expos between June 4 and 8.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών