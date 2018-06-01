Posidonia 2018 maritime exhibition eyes record-breaking numbers

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A total of 1,920 exhibitors from 92 countries will showcase products and services at this year's Posidonia maritime exhibition, its semicentennial anniversary, billed as the world's largest trade convention for the shipping industry.

Posidonia, which is calculated at generated upwards of 62 million euros for the Greek economy every two years that it is held, will be attended by IMO secretary general Kitack Lim, EU Transport Commission Violeta Bulc and shipping ministers from seven countries.

Posidonia 2018, according to its organizers, has set a new record for the number of participants and exhibition space, with the next goal being goal for attendance at the Athens Metropolitan Expos between June 4 and 8.