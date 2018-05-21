Report: Nearly 100 antifa-like activists break into high court session in Athens

Monday, 21 May 2018 20:28
UPD:20:49
Roughly 100 people, according to initial reports, broke into the Council of State (Cos) building in downtown Athens on Monday afternoon as high court justices were attending a closed-door session to debate a lawsuit filed against sweeping pension reform law.

According to reports, the incident involves activists belonging to a notorious self-styled anarchist group known as "Rouvikonas" (Rubicon). The same group is responsible for numerous high-profile "interventions" over the recent period. Many of the incidents involve property damage and small-scale vandalism, such as paint throwing and the breaking of glass doors, but very rarely has violence been reported.

 A sentry immediately notified police, which launched a search of the surrounding vicinity for the suspects.

Similar to other such incidents, including the forced entry into foreign embassy premises in Athens, activists threw pamphlets and broke a metal screening device, before departing en masse.

