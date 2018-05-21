Report: Nearly 100 antifa-like activists break into high court session in Athens

Roughly 100 people, according to initial reports, broke into the Council of State (Cos) building in downtown Athens on Monday afternoon as high court justices were attending a closed-door session to debate a lawsuit filed against sweeping pension reform law.

According to reports, the incident involves activists belonging to a notorious self-styled anarchist group known as "Rouvikonas" (Rubicon). The same group is responsible for numerous high-profile "interventions" over the recent period. Many of the incidents involve property damage and small-scale vandalism, such as paint throwing and the breaking of glass doors, but very rarely has violence been reported.

A sentry immediately notified police, which launched a search of the surrounding vicinity for the suspects.

Similar to other such incidents, including the forced entry into foreign embassy premises in Athens, activists threw pamphlets and broke a metal screening device, before departing en masse.