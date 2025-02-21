Shipowner Prokopiou acquires 100% of the Astir Palace

Shipowner George Prokopiou acquired 100% of the Astir Palace in Vouliagmeni as part of his recent investments at sea and on land.

According to the information available, Prokopiou acquired the remaining 70% of the emblematic Astir Palace in Vouliagmeni, from the Arab shareholders of the Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund.

The Greek shipowner had already acquired 33% of the company in October 2023, from the Turkish group Dogus Group for approximately 150-200 million euros.

In addition to ships, Prokopiou has also turned his investment interest to Greece in recent years, having made strategic investments.

In addition to real estate, the Greek shipowner has acquired Olympic Marine, in Lavrio, where in addition to the Marina, he also builds pleasure boats. He also has investments in the Ellinikon Project, while he is also claiming the port of Lavrio, together with MSC, which according to information is also interested in the port of Katakolo.

On the other side of the Saronic Gulf, in the industrial zone, Prokopiou has acquired the Skaramangas shipyards, which are the largest shipyards in the country and one of the largest in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Moreover, the shipping group of the Prokopiou family has a fleet of approximately 130 ships in the water, while it has a giant shipbuilding program underway for 110 ships (LNG carriers, tankers and bulk carriers).