Titan Cement International divests its 75% share in eastern Turkey

Titan Cement International SA announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its 75% share in Adocim Cimento Beton Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., comprising cement assets located in Eastern Region of Turkey, 50% share to Mugla Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and 25% to Yurt Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Following this transaction, Titan will receive total cash proceeds of 87.5 million US dollars. This transaction represents a strategic move aligned with Titan Group’s long-term growth objectives in Turkey.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

This divestment is part of Titan’s Group broader strategy to strengthen its portfolio and seek reinvestment opportunities. The Group will continue to operate cement grinding and supplementary cementitious assets in other parts of Turkey.

The cement assets included in the divestment comprise an integrated cement plant and a cement terminal, and related infrastructure. Employees associated with these operations will transition as part of the agreement, ensuring continuity for customers and stakeholders.