Greek economic sentiment index up in January

The Greek economic sentiment index rose to 108.1 points in January from 101.6 in December and 101.0 points in the same month last year, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) said in a report.

IOBE, in its monthly report, said the new increase was the result of a general improvement of the climate, as growth rates remain higher than the European average, inflation is falling, while unemployment continues to decline, contributing positively to real household income.

However, the adoption of economic policy measures by the new US president may cause significant disruptions in international trade, which may also affect the domestic economy.

Industrial production up 5.9% in December