Titan strengthens its geographical presence – New joint venture in India

TITAN Group is expanding into the South Asian market through a new joint venture in India, which focuses on low-emission building materials.According to the announcement, the joint venture, in collaboration with JAYCEE, a major company in the Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs), will operate under the newly formed Atlas EcoSolutions Private Limited, with TITAN Group holding the majority shareholding.

The initiative strengthens Titan’s geographical presence and is aligned with the company’s strategic priority to expand its green product portfolio, aiming for a carbon neutral footprint.

The new company will focus on the sourcing, processing, marketing and distribution of SCMs in global markets. By providing SCMs as a sustainable alternative to clinker-based cement, TITAN Group will help its customers develop sustainable construction projects around the world. Following previous SCM initiatives, which include participation in Aegean Perlites in Greece, acquisition of concession rights to the Vezirhan pozzolan mine in Turkey, and collaboration with Ecocem to develop innovative low-carbon cements in Europe, TITAN continues to implement its “Strategy 2026 for Green Growth.”



Opportunities for Domestic and Global Demand

The Group aims to expand its presence in the promising South Asian market and neighboring regions, while bringing new materials and advanced technologies. The location of the new company creates opportunities to meet both domestic and global demand for low-carbon building materials. It leverages India’s abundant resources for a cost-effective and reliable supply chain, which is supported by a strong logistics infrastructure.