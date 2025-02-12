Phoenix Register opens branch in Qingdao city, China

Phoenix Register of Shipping S.A. has received a license to establish and operate a branch office in the city of Qingdao in China, after a long and thorough evaluation by the Maritime Safety Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

This port is ranked 4th in the world in terms of transport volume and this is due to its strategic location opposite South Korea and provides for easy access to ships of all types and sizes.

It is noted that the organization maintains an extensive network of offices and inspectors around the world in order to directly and effectively support the ships it monitors.

The People’s Republic of China has a particularly strict regime regarding the operation and activity of foreign classification societies in its territory with particularly strict economic and technical criteria. This status ensures that foreign classification societies operating in China are solvent, have the technical competence and the appropriate personnel to carry out inspections in full compliance with international conventions and compliance with the national regulatory framework.

The Phoenix Register of Shipping S.A. Organization, founded in 2000 by a group of shipbuilders, is a Greek limited liability company and continues a strong development path with notable authorizations from various maritime authorities such as Panama, Liberia, Palau, St. Kitts & Nevis, etc. as well as Greece for ships under national legislation.

According to the organization’s president and CEO, Aris Arvanitakis, this new achievement demonstrates the organization’s high level of technical competence and compliance on a global scale.

Furthermore, Arvanitakis pointed out that the organization is implementing a particularly complex and demanding reorganization plan, in order to harmonize its operation in accordance with the quality standard applied by the classification societies – members of IACS, known by the designation QUALITY SYSTEM of CLASSIFICATION SOCIETIES (QSCS).