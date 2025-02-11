Stylianides: The key role of bulk carriers in global trade

The role and contribution of bulk carriers to the shipping sector was highlighted by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, in his speech at the inauguration of the exhibition “The Bulk-Carriers of the Greeks”, which took place at the Eugenides Foundation, organized by Isalos.net.

Stylianides pointed out that the exhibition highlights one of the most emblematic chapters of Greek shipping, the bulk carriers, which paved the way for the global primacy of the Greeks.

“Based on its foresight and boldness, Greek shipping has achieved a leading position in this category, the largest fleet of bulk carriers in the world. Thus, their catalytic contribution to global trade and the stability of supply chains has now become understandable,” he stressed.

The minister focused on the imperative need to keep the supply chain open with all types of ships.

Concluding, Stylianides stressed that the exhibition is “a reminder of our responsibility to maintain the leading role of Greek shipping, investing in innovation, sustainability and the training of human capital.”

“The goal of our ministry is to form the appropriate institutional framework for the continuation of our maritime supremacy,” the minister said.