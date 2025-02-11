9% jump in online supermarket sales in 2024

Online supermarkets are on a growth trajectory with Greek consumers spending 335 million euros in retail prices, including VAT, on their online purchases in 2024, an amount that translates into a 9% increase compared to 2023.

This turnover does not include Q-Commerce players with their own warehouses such as eFood Market & Wolt Market who are gaining share in the Greek market.

Increase in average order value by 6%

The above data is included in the annual report published today by Convert Group. As it turns out, the increase in the average order value by 6% to 85 euros is also significant, which is mainly due to the more pieces it contains (on average 34.3 pieces compared to 32.8 pieces in 2023) and not to inflation, since the increase in the average online price of goods was 1% compared to 8% in 2023.

Especially in Greece, the Convert Group sample covered 83% of the market in 2024, while for 2025 it will cover 90% of the market with the addition of efresh and AB orders via e-food.

The categories with the largest increase

Compared to 2023, the categories that increased in value (Euro) of online purchases in 2024 were: +18% in pet products, +14% in drinks and soft drinks, +12% in frozen foods, while packaged foods increased in value (Euro) of online purchases by 9% and fresh foods by 8%.

It was also observed that the percentage of spending going to private label products constitutes 15% of all online purchases made in the first half of 2024.

It is noted that Friday was the most popular day for household online shopping, since 16.8% of total orders were made by consumers.