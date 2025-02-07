Deloitte: Slower adoption of Generative AI by businesses

Despite the rapid evolution of GenAI, changes in organizations and businesses are progressing at a slower rate according to a Deloitte’s study.

The ROI of AI is encouraging, but regulatory and risk management remain significant challenges. At the same time, the use of Agentic AI (Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Systems that operate with little or no human intervention) is increasing, with businesses moving at their own pace to create long-term value.

Key Research Points

Organizational change in businesses slows: While GenAI technology is evolving at an impressive rate, organizational change remains difficult, with more than two-thirds of respondents reporting that 30% or less of these changes will be fully implemented in the next three to six months.

Return on investment: Almost three-quarters of respondents reported that the most advanced GenAI system they have implemented meets or exceeds their expectations in terms of return on their investment. The cybersecurity and IT industries stand out for their positive performance.

Rise of Agentic AI: Agentic AI is seen as a key enabler of sustainable growth, with 26% of organizations actively exploring the development of autonomous AI Agents. However, regulatory uncertainty and risk management challenges remain significant barriers.