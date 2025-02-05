Continued losses for the Greek registry

The Greek registry is steadily losing strength, especially when it comes to ocean-going ships. The Greek-flagged fleet shrank slowly but steadily in November, both in comparison to November 2023 and in comparison to October 2024.

According to ELSTAT, in November 2024, the Greek fleet counted 1,832 ships with a total capacity of 35.79 million gt [for ships of 100 gross tonnage (Gt) and above.

In the corresponding month of 2023, the fleet consisted of 1,821 ships with a total capacity of 37.33 million gt.

Smaller capacity passenger ships were added to the fleet, while it lost strength in terms of cargo ships and tankers.

In particular, cargo ships in November last year were 356, with a capacity of 9.8 million gt, while a year ago they numbered 362 with 10.47 million gt.

In tankers, the differences are greater. In November 2023, the Greek fleet numbered 425 tankers with a total capacity of 25.73 million gt, while the corresponding one in 2024 had lost 14 ships and its capacity was below 25 million gt, at 24.98 million gt.

On the contrary, passenger ships rose by 20, however, the capacity decreased by 2.9%.

Over the past three years, the Greek government has made an effort to leverage digital transformation to simplify bureaucratic procedures. However, according to the results, it has not yet managed to make the registry particularly attractive, since it is at historically low levels, especially for large ships.