Diana Shipping: Revenue of 6.42 million dollars from time charter

A time charter contract with Japan’s largest shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), for a capesize vessel, was signed by the New York-listed shipping company Diana Shipping, owned by Semiramis Paliou.

Specifically, the vessel “Santa Barbara”, built in 2015 and with a capacity of 179,426 dwt, was chartered for 22,000 dollars per day (less a 5% commission paid to third parties), for a period at least until October 20, 2025, with the possibility of extension until December 20, 2025.

The charter is set to begin on December 28, after the end of the charter with Smart Gain Shipping, while the deal is expected to generate revenues for Diana of approximately 6.42 million dollars for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

A few days ago the company also announced that it had secured a time charter contract with China Resource Chartering for the 75,403 dwt Kamsarmax vessel “Maera.”

The charter will last until at least September 20, 2025 and will yield 2.31 million dollars.

Diana Shipping’s fleet consists of 38 dry bulk vessels, of which four Newcastlemaxes, eight Capesizes, five Postpanamaxes, six Kamsarmaxes, six Panamaxes and nine Ultramaxes.

The company also expects to receive two new dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmaxes by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028 respectively.