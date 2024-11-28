Kafounis at “N”: November has been sluggish – Black Friday expectations

The offers and expectations in the retail sector in view of the Black Friday were outlined by Stavros Kafounis, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“As of Monday, traffic in the market has started to increase. Until last weekend, as usual, consumers were probably waiting and doing market research. From Monday, we see the sales slowly going up. On Black Friday sales are expected to peak,” he pointed out.

At the same time, he underlined that “November has been moving sluggishly. Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, which is essentially the sales day for digital stores, with the market operating over the weekend. Next Sunday, stores will be open across the country. So we have a four-day period that should be very strong, it should be the big four-day period of offers. It is the preparation for Christmas.”

“Aligning the expectations of trade and consumers”

Regarding the expectations for the offers, he stressed that “we really have very high expectations, because the operating costs of businesses are going up, rents, energy, payroll. Turnovers must also go up, otherwise we are lost.”

In addition, he added: “We all know that people have less money in their pockets. So what is a solution? To find better prices for something they want to buy. I hope that expectations of both sides, trade and consumers, will be aligned.”