Tax evasion: New digital tools increase revenues and open a window for additional allowances

The new policy of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) based on the implementation of digital tools seems to be starting to bear fruit. Revenues have increased, paving the way for new tax relief in the future.

More specifically, approximately 1.8 billion euros out of a total of 3.5 billion euros of tax revenue this year comes from the interconnection of cash registers with POS, new digital functions and electronic transactions.

A series of digital functions, such as myData, that were implemented, as well as the interconnection of cash registers with POS, had a positive effect in the effort to combat tax evasion and tax compliance.

Moreover, it is estimated that higher revenue from tax evasion could also finance new relief for households and businesses.

1.8 billion euros from tax evasion in 2024

This year, tax revenues have exceeded 1.8 billion euros, which is due to growth and increased consumption, but there are other factors:

· Increased VAT revenues by 1 billion euros due to the increase in electronic transactions and the reduction in tax evasion.

· The increase in employee wages and the reduction in unemployment also by 1 billion euros.

· The implementation of myData increased tax revenues by 800 million euros from legal entities.