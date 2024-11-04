World Travel Market records the latest tourism trends; “N” present for a the third year

The tourism industry has definitively left behind the problems created by the coronavirus pandemic, while it has shown resilience to geopolitical turmoil and economic difficulties and is looking ahead to the next 10 years with optimism, recording successive records.

This year’s World Travel Market, organized in London on November 5-7, will once again analyze the trends of the global tourism industry, including Greece.

WTM 2024 will feature approximately 4,000 exhibitors, including travel consultants, hoteliers, airlines, technology services and world-class experts. There will be over 80 new exhibitors along with more than 135 National Tourism Organizations and a large number of regions and cities. It is estimated that the number of professionals who will visit this year’s exhibition will exceed 51,000.

It is worth mentioning that the World Travel Market London will contribute approximately 200 million British pounds to the London economy in just one week.

Auspicious prospects for the next 10 years

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts a promising future for the next decade. By 2034, the sector will channel around 16 trillion dollars to the global economy, accounting for 11.4% of total GDP.

This booming industry is also set to create many jobs, providing employment to 449 million people worldwide; almost 12.2% of the workforce. The sector is about to change radically, promising prosperity and innovation.

GNTO is a leading partner of WTM

The Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO) will be a leading partner of the World Travel Market, a partnership that will ensure positive global exposure for Greece, confirming that Greece is investing heavily to ensure it remains one of the world’s leading leisure destinations.

The GNTO, together with representatives from the regions, the hoteliers, airline companies and other businesses related to tourism, will present the Greek product, development programs, investments and innovative services.

“N” present for the third year

“N” will be present, for the third consecutive year, at the great celebration of world tourism, recording the achievements, developments, trends and concerns of the market. Naftemporiki with its journalistic team will be hosted at the GNTO Pavillion (N2 -220 and N2 -520) and will report on the meetings of representatives of Greek tourism with travel organizations and high-ranking executives of the international tourism market.

Presenting its luxurious English-language special edition “Treasures of Greek Tourism – All Shades of Blue”, Naftemporiki will also highlight the treasures of Greek Tourism to the tens of thousands of visitors to the exhibition.