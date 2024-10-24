Tsunis at the 3rd “N” Economic Conference: Greece and the USA to be a beacon of opportunities

US Ambassador George Tsunis referred to the principles of democracy, self-determination and equal opportunities at the end of the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference held at Zappeion Mansion.

Tsunis stated, among other things, that his wish is for Greece and the USA to be a “beacon of opportunities.”

“The concept of Democracy was born in Greece,” Tsunis said and referred to the values and principles of democracy as well as the opportunities it should offer.

“Democratic values and principles must be available to all,” Tsunis added and referred to gender equality and immigration:

“The concept of gender equality must be real (…) We must embrace all people. So the people who come to our shores don’t want to steal our jobs”. 80% of them have very good skills that can benefit the economy,” he said and added:

“If we integrate them into society, we will only see benefits for civil society as well as for the economy. We cannot close our eyes and pretend that there are not 120 million people displaced. We cannot close our eyes to some of the absolute tragedies happening around the world.”