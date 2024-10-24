Papathanasis at the 3rd “N” Economic Conference: We want to channel over 18 billion to the market through the Recovery Fund

“Greece is a strong country,” Alternate Finance Minister, Nikos Papathanasis, said at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade.”noting that “the total investment program amounts to 13.1 billion euros.”

“It’s the biggest public investment program,” he underlined.

Furthermore, the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance noted that Greece demonstrates “stability and fiscal confidence.”

Referring to the allocation of resources, Papathanasis underlined that they aim to “cover all businesses and win through this process.”

In fact, he emphasized that the priority is “to support small and medium sized entrepreneurship. This contributes to development.”

In addition, Papathanasis said that “we want to channel over 18 billion to the market through the Recovery Fund,” underlining that “over 60% of the growth of 2024 will come from the Public Investment Fund.”