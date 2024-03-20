Reden unveils its expansion plan in Greece’s photovoltaic projects

French company Reden, an international photovoltaic manufacturer and electricity producer, announced its expansion in Greece, strengthening its commitment to sustainable energy production and development of the local community.

Founded in Athens in 2020 with the acquisition of a 37 MW solar park, Reden is experiencing significant growth in Greece, fostering the energy transition with a significant portfolio of PV projects under development.

With a presence in 9 countries and headquarters in France, Reden Greece has a portfolio of 815 MW, which are in various stages of development.

In addition, the company’s 37 MW operational park, which includes 71 units, is being intensively developed to enhance its production capacity for optimal performance. Reden is firmly aligned with the Greek government’s goal of producing at least 82% of the country’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

As an advocate of photovoltaic technology, the company believes that this is the optimal renewable energy source. Solar energy offers unlimited possibilities, reducing the carbon footprint through technological advances and recycling initiatives. Its structures can additionally provide multifaceted benefits, including protection against climate hazards and site improvement, without compromising environmental safety.

In addition, Reden focuses on advancing energy storage technologies, especially battery solutions, which play a vital role in supporting grid stability and reliability.