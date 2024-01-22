From Davos to New York: Greek companies participating in JP Morgan conference

From Davos to New York, the delegations are being prepared for the investment conference of JP Morgan that aims to support Greece’s investment prospects.

The conference focuses primarily on banking as it is a promising investment sector despite rising prices. In his interview with Bloomberg news agency last Friday, the Greek prime minister spoke about Piraeus Bank, clarifying that a large percentage will be privatized, but he left aside the 27% scenario for the time being.

The reasons for this decision have not been made known. However, if the final decision is not to privatize 27% of the bank immediately, this means two things: Either the estimates speak of much higher price levels in the future – which was what happened in the case of National Bank – or some potentially interesting discussion has been opened by interested parties which may not be the simple “anchor investors.”

Participations and panels

In New York, at the JP Morgan conference, Aegean Airlines, Alpha Bank, Attica Bank, Ellaktor, Eurobank, GEK TERNA, Helleniq Energy, Intrakat, Lamda Development, Mytilineos, National Bank, OPAP will meet with investors and present their views. OTE, Piraeus, PPC, Titan, Bank of Cyprus, officials of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the management of CVC Greece, Grivalia, Olympia Group and PeopleCert will also participate.

One of the panels, possibly the most important one, will be moderated by JP Morgan analyst Mehmet Sevim.

The 4 CEOs of systemic banks will take part in this panel – Mylonas, Psaltis, Karavias, Megalou – who will outline the major challenges of the banks. Interest rates and bank profits will certainly remain in focus as JP Morgan clients are primarily interested in the sources of corporate profitability.

A discussion between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Jamie Dimon of Greek origin is also included in the agenda.

The conference will also focus on construction and energy issues. There will also be a panel with the participation of GEK Terna, Intrakat and Mytilineos.