HRADF: One offer for the property “Sani Kassandra”

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) received one offer for the property in the Sani area, Kassandra municipality, Halkidiki Regional Unit.

The offer was submitted by the company “Sani Sole Proprietorship Development and Tourism Company.”

According to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, the tender evaluation process in accordance with the terms of the invitation on 26.7.2023 will start immediately.

The property consists of a land plot with a surface area of 276,492,70 m2 in the southern part of a total area of 915,099.72 m2, located at “Metohi Stavronikita”, in area of Sani, outside the boundaries of the Municipal Unit of the Municipality of Kassandra of the Regional Unit of Halkidiki of the Region of Central Macedonia.

The area is a popular destination and is known for its top-class tourism development with 5-star and high quality holiday homes.