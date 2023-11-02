Development Ministry: Two-million-euro fines imposed on companies for unfair commercial practices

The Ministry of Development imposed on Thursday a fine of 2 million euros on two multinational companies for unfair commercial practices.

More specifically, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas imposed the maximum fine of 1 million euros for each of the two multinational companies, following the conclusion of the inspection process by the Interagency for Market Control Unit (DIMEA).

The fines concern the violation of article 54 of Law 5045/29-07-2023, regarding the phenomena of unfair profiteering.

In detail:

A fine of 1,000,000 euros was imposed on Procter & Gamble Greece.

A fine of 1,000,000 euros was imposed on Elais-Unilever Hellas SA.

Skrekas: No one is above the law

“We have made it clear that no one is above the law,” Development Minister Nikos Skrekas said in a statement, assuring that the government is determined to implement the law “in order to prevent profiteering and to stimulate healthy competition, for the benefit of the Greek family.”

“Everyone must realize the criticality of the situation and the difficulty for households to access basic consumer goods. Dealing with inflation, and especially greed inflation, is primarily a matter of social responsibility but also of ensuring the cohesion of society. Inspections will continue and fines will be imposed. The battle with high prices is ongoing. We are not complacent.