Greek premier Mitsotakis announces changes on freelancers’ taxation

We are firmly focused on reforms,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, stressing that what he announced during the Thessaloniki International Forum (TIF) on tax evasion turns into practice with the finance ministry’s new bill.

As of 2024, the prime minister said, freelancers and self-employed people will have a reference point for their declared income that cannot be lower than the minimum salary.

At the same time, however, freelancers also gain an important additional incentive for their tax compliance: those who show profits above this threshold will be automatically exempted from 50% of the professional tax as of 2024, while for the rest the discount will be of the order of 25%.

“Something that I had announced would come into effect in 2025, comes a year earlier,” the prime minister said, adding: “We are speeding it up because we trust the logic and effectiveness of the new system, which the Minister of Finance will present in much more detail.”

“It is not possible for 7 out of 10 professionals to declare an income lower than the minimum wage, that is, an employer collecting less than his employee,” the prime minister said and spoke of a “bold intervention” that will contribute to the strengthening of public revenues.

The prime minister also said that the government is examining four more measures related to supporting energy prices.