Stylianidis: Decarbonisation among the challenges of global shipping

“Decarbonization, sustainability and the role of digital technologies are the main challenges for the future of global shipping,” Minister of Shipping, Christos Stylianidis, said during the World Maritime Forum, held at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Foundation.

Stylianidis said that the first step is to start working together. “We should cooperate. And this is an important issue,” he underlined.

He also said that a proper climate should be created that promotes investment in greener and energy efficient technologies.

He stated that Greece supports the implementation of global uniform rules through the International Maritime Organization (IMO), adding that what we need is to cooperate and develop realistic measures in the short and medium term to achieve our goals.

Meanwhile, leading shipping companies announced a partnership aiming to reduce emissions by 20%.

Their target is to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 200 million tons annually so that, in the long term, they allow the introduction of more expensive zero-emission fuels. Companies participating in the initiative include Amaggi, Blue Visby, Bunge, Cargill, Chevron Shipping, Cofco, Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), Euronav, Genco Shipping, Lloyd’s Register, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Tankers, NAPA, NYK Group, OCIMF , Oldendorff Carriers, Port of Açu, Port of Rotterdam, PSA International Pte Ltd, Rubis Energie, Siglar Carbon, Signol, Stena Bulk, Stephenson Harwood, Torvald Klaveness, UKHO, Viterra, Watson Fairly & Williams LLP (WFW), Wisdom Marine Group and Zero North.