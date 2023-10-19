Supermarkets’ turnover up 9.8% in Jan-Aug, survey shows

The turnover of supermarkets continued to rise in the January-August period, while consumers opted for cheaper products, such as private label products, according to a survey held by Circana.

Accumulated turnover totaled 5.85 billion euros in the eight-month period, up 9.8% from the same period last year. Food products represent 4.457 billion euros. The volume of sales was up 1% in the same period.

Private label products raised their market share to 26.2% compared to 25.5% in the same period last year, up 12.9% growth rate. In the food category, private label products increased their market share to 26.6% from 26.1% in 2022.

Volume of sales rose 3.8% in beverages, 3.1% in alcohol, 0.2% in personal care, 4.7% in snacks and 0.9% in dairy products. On the other hand, it fell 0.8% in packaged food, 2.5% in frozen food, 1.9% in detergents and 0.2% in other household products.

According to the survey, consumers preferred smaller stores up to 400 sq.m. with their turnover rising 15.6% and their market share reaching 11.6%.