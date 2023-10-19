It is undeniable that there is a great deal of fear in the air surrounding the events in Israel and Palestine. Of course, we are not happy about these tragic events, nor the great deal of misinformation, rumor and conjecture about what may happen next.

Right and wrong here are subjective, depending on one’s interests. So how can we face this instability?

Epictetus said ‘Ανέχου και απέχου’, meaning that in the face of such events we should exercise patience and restraint.

It is not the facts which cause anxiety, but our interpretation of the situation. We need to take a breath and consider the consequences of any hasty action. Along with the continuing conflict in the Ukraine, as well as other global events, we are facing a terrible possibility.

All of us, leaders who have control of weapons of mass destruction, owners of the media channels, and every other citizen must follow the words of Epictetus in order to have a future for life and the planet. Patience and Restraint.

* Nikos Koutsianas, Founder of SYMBEEOSIS / Founder of APIVITA