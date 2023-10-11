Star Bulk Carriers: Improvement in ESG performance

Star Bulk Carriers recorded last year a significant improvement in its ESG performance, combined with its strong financial results.

According to the US-listed company’s managing director, Petro Pappas, Star Bulk was the first dry bulk company in the world to undergo a DryBMSA audit with RightShip.

“Along with achieving strong financial performance in 2022, Star Bulk has significantly improved its ESG practices and performance. For the first time we have measured and reported our emissions at Scope 3 level, introduced a Board-level ESG Committee and were the first dry bulk company in the world to be Dry-BMSA audited with RightShip,” Pappas noted and added: “We have actively contributed to the development of the Green Corridors, while through the implementation of technical and operational measures we have improved the energy efficiency of our fleet and reduced our carbon footprint.”