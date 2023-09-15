The Prime Minister’s agenda in TIF; cabinet reshuffle ‘on hold’

All eyes are turned to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech in the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday after the unprecedented disasters caused by the floods in Thessaly and the summer fires.

The prime minister is expected to focus on the economy and mainly on three specific issues: First, he will present a network of actions to support the residents in the affected areas. Secondly, he will talk about targeted measures that will be implemented in the next period and which will be focused on vulnerable groups. Thirdly, he will refer to the next day of the Greek economy, underlining that it is resilient and can respond to the new situation created after the catastrophic floods.

At the same time, Mitsotakis will refer to a series of reforms that will run in the next period, in critical areas such as health, education and justice. The aim is to present his vision for the country in 2027 and to send a message that the pre-election promises will be fulfilled.

Scenarios over a cabinet reshuffle ‘freeze’ for the time being, sources said, while stressing the importance of changes in structures and not in persons.

What is deemed necessary is to give ministers the time to deal with the multiple open fronts. Therefore, any discussion on a government reshuffle is postponed until after the municipal elections (October 8).