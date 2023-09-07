Four dead, six missing after storm ‘Daniel’ pounds Greece for third day

Four people died and six were missing on Thursday after torrential rain flooded homes and destroyed infrastructure in Greece.

Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias in an emergency briefing on Thursday said that the entire state mechanism has focused its efforts mainly on Thessaly.

Kikilias said that one of the most difficult operations is in the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the dam of Litheos River, at Proastio, collapsed and the river flooded.

The villages Proastio, Aghia Triada, Palamas, Megala Kalivia and Kalogriana are cut off as the waters are very high.

Twenty individuals are trapped in Aghia Triada while another six are missing. 40 people are trapped in their houses in Megala Kalyvia and 4 persons in Kalogriana.

Kikilias pointed out that 885 rescues have been carried out adding that special lifeboats are also used in the operation to transfer people to safe places assisted by a Super Puma and four Bells of the Fire Brigade as well as a Super Puma and a bell of the Armed Forces.