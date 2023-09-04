Grece, Cyprus and Israel strengthening their cooperation

The leaders of Grece, Cyprus and Israel expressed their commitment to strengthening the dynamic cooperation of the trilateral partnership platform in the joint statement they signed after the 9th Trilateral Summit held on Monday in Nicosia.

“Our engagement reflects our shared values and ever-increasing common interests, aiming to contribute to peace, stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region,” according to the joint statement.

The three countries remain committed to welcoming other like-minded parties in the resolute effort to create and advance synergies, to the benefit of the countries and peoples, as well as of the region.

“We reviewed progress achieved in a multiplicity of cooperation pillars, which have been developing in the eight years since the inception of this Trilateral forum and reaffirmed our aim to propel collaborations in key domains, such as energy, defense, emergency response, environment, tourism, health, technology and innovation, and diasporas,” the statement said and added:

“We agreed that the energy sector, and in particular, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy, is a solid foundation for cooperation in the region, based on international law including the law of the sea and the respect of all states to exercise their rights in their respective EEZ/Continental Shelf.”

Addressing the global challenge of climate change, they agrees to reinforce efforts through regional cooperative projects, R&D, innovative energy technologies and promoting further regional energy connectivity.

“We also reaffirmed the value of the 3+1 format with the United States which can offer tangible deliverables, inter alia, in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness and counterterrorism. It was agreed to work together towards holding a ministerial 3+1 meeting later this year.”

The three sides also expressed unwavering support for a just, comprehensive, and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, based on international law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions