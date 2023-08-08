EuroDry scouts for acquisitions

EuroDry is planning to proceed with ship acquisitions, as it estimates that the charter market of bulk carriers will recover from the current weak conditions.

“Although geopolitical uncertainties remain, the macroeconomic picture improved during the second quarter, with inflation easing in several countries and many analysts positively revising their forecasts for the economy,” EurodDry’s president and CEO, Aristides Pittas, said following the announcement of the results for the period April-June 2023.

“Dry cargo trade flows increased, particularly in iron ore and coal,” he added.

“We believe that the historically low order book, as a percentage of the active fleet, provides a strong basis for increasing fares, given that the global economy will continue to grow, as analysts predict,” Pittas underlined.

In this context, he said that the company will continue to look for projects and acquisitions that will offer added value, both alone and together with other investment partners.