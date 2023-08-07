Dendias, Gallant discuss deepening of strategic defense relationship between Greece and Israel

The deepening of the strategic defense relationship between Greece and Israel dominated National Defense Nikos Dendias’ official visit to Israel. Dendias met on Monday with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

Following their meeting the two ministers participated in bilateral talks between the two countries’ delegations that focused on further strengthening the Greece-Israel collaboration in the defense sector.

Regional collaboration issues and security and stability challenges in the greater region of the East Mediterranean were also discussed.