DEPA Commercial: Leading developments in the energy sector

DEPA Commercial plays a leading role in major energy projects that transform Greece into an international natural gas hub, while entering into new activities such as power generation.

The numerous fields of activity of the company as well as its strategic planning – with investments at all levels – are key features of DEPA Commercial, which guarantees the energy security of the country. It also plays a leading role in major energy projects that transform Greece into an international natural gas hub.

DEPA Commercial is focused on a green strategy that supports and promotes the energy transition through investments in RES projects and environmentally friendly fuels, as well as the promotion of “green” shipping in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation in development programs.

The company also places special emphasis on human-centered values.